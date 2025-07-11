Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Milestone Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index dipping more than 250 points on Friday.
The Dow traded down 0.60% to 44,382.58 while the NASDAQ rose 0.06% to 20,643.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.23% to 6,266.23.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 0.6% on Friday.
In trading on Friday, health care stocks dipped by 1.2%.
Top Headline
WD-40 Co. WDFC posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
The company raised its FY2025 EPS guidance, but narrowed its sales forecast.
Equities Trading UP
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT shares shot up 526% to $48.40 after the company announced a publication in Oncogene.
- Shares of Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. RYET got a boost, surging 19% to $18.37. Ruanyun Edai Technology signed a strategic partnership with Confucius Institute at Prince Sultan University to scale HanLink across Saudi Arabia.
- Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN shares were also up, gaining 98% to $2.4350 after the company announced it has made advancements regarding its business combination with One BlockchAIn.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST shares dropped 41% to $1.5050 after the company announced a public offering.
- Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation AGM were down 11% to $175.20. Farmer Mac announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer, Aparna Ramesh.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX was down, falling 10% to $112.93.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 2.6% to $68.28 while gold traded up 1.5% at $3,375.80.
Silver traded up 4.1% to $38.830 on Friday, while copper fell 0.9% to $5.5425.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 dipped 1.07%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.99%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.47%, Germany's DAX 40 slipped 0.81% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.94% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.46%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.01% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.83%.
Economics
The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.
