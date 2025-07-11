Johnson & Johnson Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Johnson & Johnson JNJ will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 16.

Analysts expect the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share, down from $2.82 per share in the year-ago period. Johnson & Johnson projects to report quarterly revenue of $22.86 billion, compared to $22.45 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 8, Johnson & Johnson announced the submission of a supplemental new drug application to the US FDA based upon long-term data evaluating the safety and efficacy of CAPLYTA for the prevention of relapse in schizophrenia.

Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.9% to close at $157.69 on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $169 to $171 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and slashed the price target from $169 to $153 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Barclays analyst Matt Miksic maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $166 to $165 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $162 to $164 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $171 to $159 on April 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%

