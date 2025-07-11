July 11, 2025 10:41 AM 2 min read

Dow Dips Over 200 Points; Levi Strauss Posts Upbeat Earnings

Avi Kapoor
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.49% to 44,430.54 while the NASDAQ declined 0.01% to 20,629.36. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.27% to 6,263.74.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 0.4% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, materials stocks dipped by 1.3%.

Top Headline

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its full-year guidance on Thursday.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.13 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT shares shot up 600% to $54.12 after the company announced a publication in Oncogene.
  • Shares of Above Food Ingredients Inc. ABVE got a boost, surging 144% to $3.7801 after jumping 335% on Thursday.
  • Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN shares were also up, gaining 99% to $2.4501 after the company announced it has made advancements regarding its business combination with One BlockchAIn.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST shares dropped 39% to $1.5701 after the company announced a public offering.
  • Shares of Concorde International Group Ltd. CIGL were down 31% to $3.8881 after dipping 80% on Thursday.
  • SU Group Holdings Limited SUGP was down, falling 32% to $1.0550 after gaining 27% on Thursday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $67.96 while gold traded up 1.2% at $3,367.20.

Silver traded up 4.1% to $38.820 on Friday, while copper fell 0.9% to $5.5390.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 dipped 1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 slipped 0.8% and France's CAC 40 declined 1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.46%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.01% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.83%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.

