Crude Oil Moves Higher; RxSight Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.18% to 44,319.31 while the NASDAQ gained 0.62% to 20,545.29. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 6,245.11.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 1.1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples stocks dipped by 1%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP



Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. CLDI shares shot up 353% to $1.48. The stock's surge comes on the heels of a development in the healthcare sector. Calidi Biotherapeutics has been making headlines for its innovative approaches to cancer treatment.

Shares of SU Group Holdings Limited SUGP got a boost, surging 155% to $1.1609 after the company was awarded an HK$88.5 million hospital contract.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK shares were also up, gaining 171% to $7.20 after the company announced it received a notice of allowance for the U.S. patent application covering GIMOTI in patients with moderate to severe symptoms of Gastroparesis.

Equities Trading DOWN

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR shares dropped 47% to $59.22. BitMine Immersion Technologies filed for mixed shelf.

Shares of RxSight, Inc. RXST were down 42% to $7.39 after the company cut its 2025 revenue guidance from $160M–$175M to $120M–$130M.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL was down, falling 31% to $4.77 as the company announced the pricing of $60 million underwritten public offering at a price of $5/share.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $68.74 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,315.70.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $36.610 on Wednesday, while copper fell 3.8% to $5.4715.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.71%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.07%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.13%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.32% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.40% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.33%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.06%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.13% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.21%.

Economics

U.S. wholesale inventories declined by 0.3% month-over-month to $905.5 billion in May in-line with the preliminary estimate and compared to a 0.1% increase in the previous month.

U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 7.070 million barrels in the week ended July 4, recording the biggest gain since January, the EIA said.

