Prominent tech investor, Marc Andreessen, expressed support for a suggestion for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk to lead a $10 trillion program to reindustrialize America.

Andreessen responded to a post on X by a user named Roman Helmet Guy, who suggested that Elon Musk should lead a massive reindustrialization effort in the United States.

“Forget DOGE, forget the debt, put Elon Musk in charge of a $10 trillion program to reindustrialize America at lightning speed…,” wrote Roman Helmet Guy.

To this, Andreessen responded in agreement, saying, “This is the way.”



Roman Helmet Guy was in turn a response to President Donald Trump‘s Truth Social post on “some very strange things” happening in China, which the Official White House Rapid Response account, Rapid Response 47, reposted.



US Manufacturing Challenges, Musk’s Insights

The post by Andreessen is significant as it comes at a time when the U.S. is facing challenges in its manufacturing sector. In August, a McKinsey report highlighted the difficulties faced in the attempt to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. after decades of moving production overseas.

Rick Woldenberg, CEO of educational toy maker Learning Resources, told CNBC that he had explored the idea for over a decade but had found labor costs prohibitively high and suppliers unwilling to produce at lower volumes.

While Trump is keen on moving production back to the U.S. by imposing massive tariffs on China, economists suggest that the plan could backfire and cause the U.S. deeper economic damage than China.

Research shows that the U.S. tariff hikes could raise inflation by 2–4% within 18 months, pushing core inflation near 6% by mid-2026 and cutting GDP growth by 1.5–2% annually—potentially causing a recession-like slowdown. China's GDP, meanwhile, is expected to decline by a smaller 0.8–1.2%, OECD economists estimate.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Elon Musk claimed he may have built more types of manufacturing systems than anyone else and emphasized the challenges of managing global supply chains, noting that while "tactics win battles, logistics (supply chain) wins wars."

