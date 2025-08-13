India's Modi Expected To Meet Trump In September To Discuss Trade Deal, Tariffs: Report

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to visit the United States in September for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and to hold discussions with President Donald Trump on trade and tariffs.

Modi's UNGA Visit Targets Tariff Talks, Trade Deal

Modi's trip goes beyond attending the UNGA in New York, aiming also to resolve trade disputes with Trump and seek agreement on tariffs, potentially paving the way for a trade deal announcement between the two countries, according to The Indian Express.

New Delhi is seeking a speaking slot for Prime Minister Modi at the UNGA on September 26 to enable bilateral talks with Trump and other global leaders, the report added.

The visit's success hinges on two key developments: progress in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Indo-U.S. trade deal. India is closely watching the upcoming August 15 meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

India-US Trade Deal Caught Amid Tariff Tensions, Russia Conflict

In trade deal discussions, talks between Indian and U.S. representatives were nearing completion, but Trump found the terms unsatisfactory. Additionally, India faces mounting pressure from the 50% U.S. tariffs—half attributed to its high import duties and half as a penalty for buying Russian oil.

Negotiators are now revisiting the agreement, aiming to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, as previously discussed by Modi and Trump in February. Notably, Vice President J.D. Vance also visited India in April to finalize the framework of the trade deal

Earlier this month, Modi, responded by affirming his commitment to protect the interests of Indian farmers and vowed not to compromise on their livelihoods against Trump’s tariff threats.

Experts Split On Impact Of Trump's India Tariff Hike

Economists shared mixed opinion on the entire scenario. Peter Schiff warned that Trump's move to double tariffs on Indian imports could crash the dollar and hurt U.S. consumers.

On the other hand, ING's Warren Patterson questioned India's willingness to risk $87 billion in exports for just $9 billion oil discounts. Capital Economics' Shilan Shah said the tariffs are large enough to significantly impact India's GDP.

