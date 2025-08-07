'India Is Ready For It,' Says PM Narendra Modi On Trump's Tariff Threats—Will 'Never Compromise' On Farmer Interests

Amid growing threats of steep tariffs by President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has doubled down on his commitment to protecting the livelihoods of farmers, fisherfolk and pastoralists.

India Is Ready For The Tariffs

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi on Thursday, Modi declared, “For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority,” adding that he would “never compromise” on their interests, alongside those of fishermen and pastoralists.

See Also: India Says ‘Revealing’ That US Is Trading With Russia After Trump Accuses New Delhi Of Reselling Oil For ‘Big Profits’

His comments come amid Trump’s executive order on Wednesday, imposing an additional 25% tariff on India, citing its continued purchase of Russian oil, and bringing the total tariff burden on Indian goods to 50%.

Despite this, Modi remains unfazed, saying, “I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.”

U.S. Pushes For Agriculture Market Access

Trade talks between the two nations were reportedly derailed by India’s reluctance to open up its agriculture and dairy markets, according to Reuters.

Having historically excluded agriculture from its free-trade pacts, Indian officials believe market access to American corn, soybean and cotton could disrupt rural livelihoods. Besides this, even domestic automakers, pharma firms, and small industries are lobbying for gradual opening, fearing disruption from U.S. imports.

BRICS Eyeing Coordinated Response To Tariffs

On Wednesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signaled a potential coordination between the BRICS nations, starting with China and India. Lula said, “There is no coordination among the BRICS yet, but there will be,” adding that such an effort was required to negotiate with the United States.

In addition to the BRICS outreach, Lula said Brazil is considering filing a collective complaint with other nations at the World Trade Organization.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Madhuram Paliwal / Shutterstock.com