Why Is Rocket Lab Stock Gaining Thursday?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock rose Thursday after it completed the STP-S30 mission titled “Don’t Be Such A Square,” for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command.

The mission highlights Rocket Lab’s ability to deliver low-cost, reliable, and highly responsive launches for national security customers.

Strategic Support for National Defense

It also marks Rocket Lab’s fourth LC-2 launch in the past three months, all of which support Department of War defense and space technology objectives.

With this, the company delivered the launch five months ahead of schedule, supporting the advancement of technologies critical to maintaining U.S. leadership in space.

Rocket Lab advanced the mission launch from its original April 2026 target, showcasing the company’s industry-leading responsive launch capabilities.

Launch Details and Payload Deployment

The mission launched from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 2 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia, on Dec. 18 at 12:03 a.m. ET (05:03 UTC).

The Electron rocket deployed four DiskSat spacecraft into a 550-kilometer low Earth orbit for the Department of War’s Space Test Program.

The Aerospace Corporation developed the DiskSats, which were managed by the Space Systems Command’s System Delta 89 under the leadership of Lt. Col. Cesar Rodriguez, and funded by NASA’s Small Spacecraft & Distributed Systems program.

2025 Launch Milestones

“Don’t Be Such A Square” also marked Electron’s 20th launch of the year and its 78th mission overall, further pushing Rocket Lab’s annual launch record to a new high.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, stated, “We’re meeting the space access demands of the U.S. Space Force with our consistent execution, and this launch is another proud moment in Rocket Lab’s long history of successful missions for defense, national security, and commercial space users.”

Lt. Col. Brian Shimek, Director, Department of War Space Test Program, added, “We are immensely proud of this collaboration with Rocket Lab, the Capability Development Branch, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), The Aerospace Corporation, and the Rocket Systems Launch Program.”

“Their exceptional teamwork and dedication have made this achievement possible. Proving these advanced technologies in the space environment is a critical step towards their integration into future operational Space Force systems, ensuring our nation maintains its edge in space.”

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 1.17% at $54.59 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

