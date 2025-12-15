Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) on Sunday disclosed that it successfully completed the first dedicated launch, “RAISE And Shine” mission, for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Details

The mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand on Dec. 14, 2025, at 03:09 UTC (16:09 NZDT).

This successfully placed JAXA’s RApid Innovative payload demonstration Satellite-4 (RAISE-4) into orbit.

The spacecraft carries eight technology demonstrations developed by private companies, universities, and research institutions across Japan.

The flight marks the first of two dedicated Electron missions supporting JAXA’s Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration Program, which aims to test and advance new capabilities emerging from Japan’s space sector.

The company expects to fly another Electron mission for JAXA in the first quarter of 2026, and it is also preparing a dedicated launch for the European Space Agency (ESA) in the coming year.

Management Commentary

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said, “This dedicated mission delivered precision and reliability for one of the world’s most respected space agencies, and we couldn’t be prouder of supporting JAXA with the dedicated access to space needed to support the growth of Japan’s aerospace economy. We’re proud to continue delivering the responsiveness and performance that Japan’s satellite operators have come to rely on.”

Recent Events

Last week, Rocket Lab advanced a South Korean Earth-imaging mission into its next available launch window.

The firm also revealed that its novel “Hungry Hippo” fairing for the Neutron launch vehicle has passed qualification testing and is now heading to Virginia ahead of its maiden launch.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 2.15% at $62.81 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

