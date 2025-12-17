What's Going On With Rocket Lab Stock Wednesday?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock rose Wednesday after the company announced that its next Electron rocket launch has been moved forward significantly, underscoring its growing role in responsive space operations for government customers.

On Tuesday, the company disclosed that its next Electron launch will carry the STP-S30 mission titled "Don't Be Such A Square," for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC).

Details

The mission is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia.

The launch window opens on Dec. 18 at 05:00 UTC (12:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 p.m. Pacific on Dec. 17).

Rocket Lab advanced the "Don't Be Such A Square" launch from its original April 2026 target to tomorrow, showcasing the company's industry-leading responsive launch capabilities.

Led by the Department of War's Space Test Program (STP) and Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP), the STP-S30 mission will deploy the first four DiskSats, disk-shaped spacecraft developed by The Aerospace Corporation.

Electron will place the DiskSats into a 550-kilometer low Earth orbit, where Aerospace will evaluate their maneuverability, dispenser system, and electric propulsion–enabled orbit-changing capabilities, supporting more flexible and responsive space operations.

This will mark Electron's 20th launch of the year and the company's 78th mission overall.

Notably, the mission follows less than a month after Rocket Lab's previous LC-2 launch, part of a record-setting pair of launches within 48 hours from two hemispheres.

Japanese & South Korean Mission

This week, the company completed the first dedicated launch, "RAISE And Shine" mission, for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Also, last week, Rocket Lab advanced a South Korean Earth-imaging mission into its next available launch window.

The firm also revealed that its novel "Hungry Hippo" fairing for the Neutron launch vehicle has passed qualification testing and is now heading to Virginia ahead of its maiden launch.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 2.70% at $56.99 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

