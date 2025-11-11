What's Going On With AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Stock?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) are trading marginally higher Tuesday afternoon, stabilizing after the company reported third-quarter financial results that missed analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings. Here’s what investors need to know.

ASTS is building positive momentum. Get the complete analysis here.

What To Know: On Monday, the space-based cellular broadband company announced a third-quarter net loss of 45 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate for a 23-cent loss. Revenue for the quarter was $14.7 million, falling short of the $19.93 million analysts expected. The company also reported adjusted operating expenses of $67.7 million.

Despite the misses, the company highlighted commercial momentum, citing over $1 billion in aggregate contracted revenue commitments from partners. Key developments included definitive commercial agreements with Verizon and stc Group.

CEO Abel Avellan stated that “commercial activity has significantly accelerated, demonstrating the robust demand”.

Looking forward, AST SpaceMobile reaffirmed its revenue guidance for the second half of 2025, expecting between $50.0 million and $75.0 million. The company also reported a strong liquidity position, with $3.2 billion in pro forma cash, cash equivalents and availability.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, ASTS shows a very high Momentum score of 97.65.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 1.63% at $69.81 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Wall Street Pauses, Silver Reclaims $50 With Shutdown End In Sight: What’s Moving Markets Tuesday?

How To Buy ASTS Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in AST SpaceMobile’s case, it is in the Communication Services sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock