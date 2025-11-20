GE Aerospace Pours $14 Million Into India Facility On Accelerating Demand

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) marked the tenth anniversary of its Pune, India, manufacturing facility with a new $14 million investment to expand capacity and automation.

The move builds on last year's $30 million commitment and reflects India's growing role in advanced aerospace manufacturing.

GE Aerospace said the latest investment will introduce upgraded processes and new automation that enhance the site's ability to produce advanced engine components for its commercial engine factories.

Over the past decade, the Pune site has evolved from a multi-business operation into a high-tech aerospace hub supported by more than 300 suppliers and thousands of trained production associates.

GE Aerospace tied the expansion to goals such as improved efficiency, higher output, shorter lead times, and reduced downtime.

Its FLIGHT DECK operating model continues to help the facility reduce waste and enhance safety, supported by ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications..

GE Aerospace's broader commercial presence has also strengthened through major international partnerships. Recently, Emirates and Flydubai secured long-term engine agreements that reinforce demand for the company's propulsion technologies across global fleets.

GE Price Action: GE Aerospace shares were down 1.84% at $295.28 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

