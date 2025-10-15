Disney Names Michael Moriarty CFO Of Experiences Division

Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE:DIS) Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro on Tuesday announced that Michael Moriarty will become CFO of Disney Experiences, succeeding Kevin Lansberry.

Lansberry will retire in February 2026 after a 39-year career at Disney, holding key roles across Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts and serving as interim CFO for The Walt Disney Company in 2023.

DIS is in a favorable position. Get the market research here.

Moriarty brings nearly 20 years of Disney leadership experience, including his tenure as CFO at Walt Disney Imagineering and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, as well as at Walt Disney World Resort.

Also Read: Disney Focuses On Content Deals, Raises Annual Profit Outlook

Disney will announce Moriarty's successor at Hong Kong Disneyland at a later date.

The Disney Experiences segment forms one of The Walt Disney Company's three main divisions, delivering live and immersive entertainment through its theme parks, resorts, cruise line, and consumer products.

It encompasses flagship destinations such as Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Walt Disney stock gained 15% in the last 12 months, driven by streaming growth, cost-cutting measures, and its theme park and film studio performances.

Recent Analyst Take

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng highlighted Disney's Experiences as a key growth engine, as its theme parks and consumer products gain traction.

The analyst noted that price hikes (at Disneyland and Disney World) reflect rising operational costs and major park expansions.

Despite higher prices, Disney continues to attract visitors and deliver strong revenue, with the Experiences segment posting an 8% year-over-year increase to $9.09 billion in revenue and $2.5 billion in operating income in the third quarter of 2025.

Disney Stock performance

Walt Disney's current P/E ratio of 17.4 is notably lower than the industry average, suggesting potential undervaluation amid ongoing challenges in the entertainment sector.

With a 52-week range that sees the stock trading closer to its high, investor sentiment may be buoyed by expectations of recovery in theme parks and streaming services.

However, the low dividend yield of 0.9% reflects a cautious approach to returning capital to shareholders in a competitive landscape.

Walt Disney shares were up 0.44% at $111.66 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Jerome LABOUYRIE via Shutterstock