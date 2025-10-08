Disney Hikes Theme Park Prices, But California Locals Get A Perk

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) increased prices across Disneyland and Disney World on October 8, 2025, affecting daily tickets, annual passes, Lightning Lane, and parking.

The company typically raises prices annually. This year's adjustments come as both parks undergo major expansions and face rising operational costs.

At Disneyland:

Most one-day ticket tiers rose between 1.5% and 4.9%.

The top-tier one-day ticket is increasing by $18 to $224.

The five-day Park Hopper ticket now costs $655, a $39 increase.

The Lightning Lane Multi Pass also saw a bump, with advance-purchase pricing rising to $34 per person.

Additionally, prices for the top two Magic Key annual passes went up by $100–$150.

Disney stressed that it has not raised the base $104 Tier 0 ticket since 2019, and promised more "value" days in early 2026. Officials cited rising Cast Member wages (up over 100% in the past decade) and broader entertainment cost increases—such as concerts and sports events—as part of the rationale.

To help offset costs for locals, Disney announced a new California Resident Park Hopper deal: $249 for three days (about $83 per day) starting in January 2026.

At Disney World:

Select 1-day tickets surpassed $200 for the first time.

They peaked at $209 during high-demand dates in late 2026.

Annual passes increased in price from $20 to $80, while standard parking rates rose from $30 to $35.

Prices for food, merchandise, and Lightning Lane access also increased slightly.

Disney stock gained over 20% in the last 12 months. Now let us analyze Disney’s key driving force. The company beat earnings expectations in third-quarter 2025 but fell slightly short on revenue, reporting $1.61 in adjusted EPS (vs. $1.47 expected) and $23.65 billion in revenue (+2% year-over-year). Growth was led by the Experiences segment, which includes theme parks and consumer products, with revenue up 8% to $9.09 billion and operating income reaching $2.5 billion.

The direct-to-consumer segment, including Disney+ and Hulu, posted $346 million in operating income on $6.2 billion in revenue (+6% Y/Y), with subscriptions rising by 2.6 million to 183 million.

The Entertainment segment (TV, films, streaming) edged up 1% to $10.7 billion, while Sports revenue, mainly ESPN, declined 5% to $4.3 billion, though operating income rose to $1.04 billion. The struggling Linear Networks business fell 15% in revenue to $2.3 billion.

Looking ahead, Disney raised its fiscal 2025 EPS outlook to $5.85, up 18% year-over-year, and boosted its Sports segment operating income forecast to +18% (from +13%). The company expects modest Disney+ subscriber growth in fourth-quarter and reiterated double-digit operating income growth for Entertainment.

On Sept. 24, Disney announced plans to increase streaming prices across its platforms starting Oct. 21, marking its second annual hike for 2025.

The ad-free Disney+ plan jumped $3 to $18.99 per month. The ad-supported version rose by $2 to $11.99 per month. Bundles with Hulu, ESPN, or HBO Max noted $2–$3 monthly increases.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng cited the upcoming ESPN direct-to-consumer launch as a major growth driver.

Price Actions: DIS stock traded lower by 0.04% to $112.49 on Wednesday.

