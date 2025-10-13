General Dynamics Land Systems, a subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), and Parry Labs announced on Monday a strategic teaming agreement aimed at accelerating digital integration across combat platforms.

The collaboration aims to deliver faster, more flexible modernization solutions for the U.S. Army, focusing on rapid technology upgrades, improved sustainment, and streamlined integration across General Dynamics' vehicle systems.

General Dynamics Land Systems and Parry Labs are joining forces to enhance digital integration across military platforms. The partnership combines General Dynamics' combat vehicle expertise with Parry Labs' strengths in digital engineering, software integration, and edge computing.

Using open architectures and Parry's digital toolkit, the companies plan to enable faster, more secure software upgrades, lower integration costs, and accelerate the rollout of new mission capabilities.

Jim Pasquarette, VP, Strategic Planning of General Dynamics Land Systems, stated, “General Dynamics Land Systems is committed to ensuring our service members have the most advanced and adaptable combat systems in the world.”

“Parry Labs is focused on enabling the Army to move at the speed of modern warfare,” said John “JD” Parkes, CEO and Founder of Parry Labs.

Building on their new partnership, General Dynamics Land Systems and Parry Labs plan to highlight joint efforts to deliver secure, rapid software integration for U.S. Army combat systems at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

The collaboration emphasizes open system architectures to enhance flexibility, interoperability, and long-term modernization across Army platforms.

Recent Financial Performance

In July, General Dynamics reported second-quarter earnings of $3.74 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by 8.7% and marking a 14.7% increase from $3.26 a year ago. Revenue came in at $13.04 billion, above expectations of $12.19 billion and up 8.9% year-over-year.

The company expects 2025 EPS of $15.05–$15.15, with total annual revenue rising by $900 million to $51.2 billion, supported by 10.3% margins.

Price Action: GD shares were trading higher by 0.23% to $333.17 at last check Monday.

Photo by Kristi Blokhin via Shutterstock