September 24, 2025 9:18 AM 2 min read

Disney+ And Hulu Prices Jump Again, Second Streaming Hike In A Year

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Walt Disney DIS announced Tuesday that it will raise prices across its streaming packages starting October 21, marking the second round of hikes in a year.

The entertainment giant said the Disney+ ad-supported plan will climb by $2 to $11.99 per month, while the ad-free tier will rise $3 to $18.99 per month—or $189.99 annually, up $30. The Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle will also rise $2 monthly, and packages that include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN or HBO Max will each go up by $3 per month.

National Football League’s exclusive streaming service (NFL+) pricing will remain unchanged, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Disney had hinted at the hikes during its third-quarter earnings call, noting it expected modest subscriber growth in the final quarter of its fiscal year. The last round of increases came in October 2024, when most plans rose $1 to $2.

Walt Disney stock gained 0.81% year-to-date.

The price hikes coincided with Disney’s heightened scrutiny over its handling of Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC, a Disney subsidiary, pulled the show last week after Kimmel’s remarks about the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Meanwhile, some fans canceled their Disney+ subscriptions in protest.

In August, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng reaffirmed a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a $152 price forecast, citing the launch of ESPN's direct-to-consumer service as a key growth driver. He said the new platform, which consolidates ESPN's linear and digital offerings and automatically migrates 24 million ESPN+ subscribers, positions Disney to expand reach, boost engagement, and accelerate profitability in sports streaming.

Price Actions: DIS stock closed lower by 0.28% to $112.25 on Tuesday.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

