September 8, 2025

BioNTech, Bristol Myers Squibb Show Tumor Shrinkage In Lung Cancer Immunotherapy

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
BioNTech SE BNTX and Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY shared interim Phase 2 data on pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545) plus chemotherapy in patients with untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

Among 38 evaluable patients, the regimen achieved a 76.3% confirmed overall response rate (85% at 20 mg/kg; 66.7% at 30 mg/kg) and a 100% disease control rate, with average tumor shrinkage of 56.7% and nearly 90% showing early tumor shrinkage.

Median progression-free survival was 6.8 months, with overall survival data not yet mature.

The safety profile was manageable with no new signals; Grade ≥3 pumitamig-related adverse events occurred in one patient at the lower dose and five at the higher dose.

A Phase 3 trial, ROSETTA-LUNG-01, is underway comparing pumitamig plus chemotherapy against atezolizumab plus chemotherapy in first-line ES-SCLC.

Price Action: BNTX stock is down 8.16% at $103.28, and BMY stock is down 1.67% at $46.36 at the last check on Monday.

