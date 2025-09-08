BioNTech, Bristol Myers Squibb Show Tumor Shrinkage In Lung Cancer Immunotherapy

BioNTech SE BNTX and Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY shared interim Phase 2 data on pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545) plus chemotherapy in patients with untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

Among 38 evaluable patients, the regimen achieved a 76.3% confirmed overall response rate (85% at 20 mg/kg; 66.7% at 30 mg/kg) and a 100% disease control rate, with average tumor shrinkage of 56.7% and nearly 90% showing early tumor shrinkage.

Median progression-free survival was 6.8 months, with overall survival data not yet mature.

Also Read: BioNTech Advances On Positive Phase 3 Breast Cancer Drug Data

The safety profile was manageable with no new signals; Grade ≥3 pumitamig-related adverse events occurred in one patient at the lower dose and five at the higher dose.

A Phase 3 trial, ROSETTA-LUNG-01, is underway comparing pumitamig plus chemotherapy against atezolizumab plus chemotherapy in first-line ES-SCLC.

Price Action: BNTX stock is down 8.16% at $103.28, and BMY stock is down 1.67% at $46.36 at the last check on Monday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock