On Tuesday, Boeing Company BA announced winning an order for 30 737-8 jets from Macquarie AirFinance.

The 737-8, recognized for its versatility, seats up to 210 passengers based on configuration and offers a range of 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km).

With this order, Macquarie AirFinance will expand its 737 MAX portfolio to 70, providing its airline customers with access to the latest generation aircraft.

Eamonn Bane, CEO of Macquarie AirFinance commented, “By expanding our fleet with these state-of-the-art aircraft, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions to our partners, while supporting the future of global aviation.”

This order now makes up nearly 25% of Boeing’s 737 MAX order book.

Notably, Boeing’s 2025 Commercial Market Outlook projects demand for 33,000 new single-aisle aircraft over the next two decades to replace aging fleets and accommodate rising air travel.

Last month, Boeing secured a $36.2 billion deal with Korean Air for 103 Boeing planes, which is a mix of 787, 777, and 737 passenger jets.

Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.99% to $232.35 premarket at last check Tuesday.

