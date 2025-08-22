What's Going On With Takeda Stock On Friday?

On Friday, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's TAK stock wobbled after touching as low as $14.53 during the premarket session, before bouncing back to about $15.47 at last check Friday.

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s IONS Dawnzera (donidalorsen) for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

Investors should note that Takeda also has a hereditary angioedema prevention drug, Takhzyro (lanadelumab), that gained FDA approval in 2018 and expanded use approval for pediatrics in 2023.

Reuters, citing a TD Cowen analyst, noted that patients not doing well on existing therapies can switch to Dawnzera, which is more effective.

Takhzyro, given every two weeks, showed an average of 87% fewer attacks compared to a placebo over 6.5 months in a separate study involving adult and adolescent patients.

Reuters reported Dawnzera will be available in the United States in the coming days with a list price of $57,462 per dose and estimated peak annual sales of Ionis’ drug to be $509 million by 2032.

During the second quarter of 2025, Takhzyro sales rose by 3.7% to 55.1 billion yen.

Price Action: TAK stock is up 1.01% at $15.47 at the last check on Friday.

