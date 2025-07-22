Roblox Expands Into EdTech With Google, BBC Games

Gaming platform Roblox Corp. RBLX on Tuesday announced the official launch of its new Learning Hub, a dedicated portal offering a diverse array of educational experiences developed by leading learning providers and Roblox creators.

This initiative aims to transform how students engage with educational content by integrating interactive lessons into immersive gameplay, leveraging Roblox’s massive global user base.

The Learning Hub provides a centralized gateway to educational games spanning various subjects, including computer science, arts, and math.

Key offerings available at launch include Alphabet GOOGL GOOG Google’s Be Internet Awesome World, which teaches crucial online safety skills through interactive scenarios; Words of Power by Mrs. Wordsmith, focusing on expanding vocabulary through engaging role-playing; and Math Tower Race by TeamRy, offering fast-paced math skill development.

In the near future, the Learning Hub will also feature Planet Planners, a new BBC Bitesize geography experience developed by Playerthree.

Designed for students aged 11–14, this game will enable learners to explore real-world challenges such as disaster preparedness and urban planning, aligning with both UK national curricula and U.S. K–12 standards.

Rebecca Kantar, Roblox’s Head of Education, highlighted the strategic timing of the launch as students head into summer break, emphasizing the Hub’s role in providing parents and educators with a curated space for playful yet educational content.

She stated, “Our new Learning Hub serves as a convenient front door for students to explore subject- and grade-level-appropriate content that ignites their genuine interest in learning.”

Partners like Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street, and BBC Bitesize lauded the platform’s ability to deliver rich, skill-building experiences to a wide global audience.

Sesame Workshop’s STEM-focused Sesame Street Mecha Builders on Roblox has already garnered over 70 million visits, demonstrating the potential for engaging educational content on the platform.

Roblox stock has shown strong performance this year, surging over 115% year-to-date and gaining 108% in the last three months. In comparison, the NYSE Composite Index, which includes Roblox, has gained over 7% year-to-date and 14% in the previous three months.

Adding to investor confidence, JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter boosted investor confidence in Roblox last week by maintaining an Overweight rating and raising the firm’s price forecast from $120 to a Street-high of $125. His bullish stance follows the company’s launch of a new licensing platform that streamlines the integration of significant intellectual properties into Roblox experiences.

Carpenter viewed the platform as a meaningful catalyst, noting that it allows rights holders to bring popular franchises, like Stranger Things, Squid Game, Twilight, and Like a Dragon, into the Roblox ecosystem in days instead of months.

He sees this as a strategic move that could accelerate user engagement and monetization across the platform. The new $125 price target sharply contrasts with the broader analyst consensus of $83.70, underscoring JPMorgan’s confidence in Roblox’s long-term potential.

Price Action: RBLX stock is trading higher by 0.08% to $124.60 premarket at last check Tuesday.

