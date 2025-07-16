Mastercard MA on Wednesday announced it is launching a new set of benefits called The Mastercard Collection to meet a major shift in how people, especially Americans, want to spend their time and money.

New research from the company shows that consumers are choosing to invest in meaningful experiences with family and friends, rather than buying more stuff.

Mastercard wants to help make those moments easier, more special, and more accessible. With the Mastercard Collection, cardholders can get perks that make going out to eat, traveling, and enjoying live entertainment more rewarding.

That means easier access to hard-to-book restaurants, early ticket sales, better concert and sports seats, and smoother airport experiences.

Mastercard is even adding exclusive dining lounges at select airports to help travelers relax and enjoy good food before they board.

The company is also introducing its most premium card yet, World Legend Mastercard, aimed at higher-spending users who want one-of-a-kind experiences wherever they go.

This new card will be available in the U.S. starting in the third quarter of 2025 and will expand to other countries afterward.

While Mastercard’s stock has seen a gain of nearly 5% year-to-date, it has slightly underperformed the S&P 100 Index, which includes Mastercard and has risen over 6% during the same period.

This recent performance comes amidst broader shifts in the payments industry. The increasing adoption of stablecoins and mounting regulatory pressures have begun to exert downward pressure on the stock performance of both Visa V and Mastercard.

Investors have shown caution and are concerned that stablecoins could bypass the traditional payment networks that these companies rely on, potentially impacting their revenues and, subsequently, their share prices.

Furthermore, shares of several payments and fintech companies, including Mastercard, recently experienced a decline after JPMorgan Chase JPM unveiled plans last week to implement substantial fees for accessing customer bank account data.

The announcement has sparked concerns across the industry about rising data costs and potential disruptions to digital payment services.

Price Action: Mastercard shares closed down 0.48% at $550.36 on Tuesday.

Image via Shutterstock