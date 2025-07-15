Tesla's Sales Turmoil Deepens With North America Sales Chief's Exit

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA top sales leader in North America has left the company, marking another significant executive exit as the automaker grapples with a sharp decline in sales.

The Details: Troy Jones, who served as vice president of sales, service and delivery in Tesla's largest market, departed after a 15-year tenure, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This latest executive departure follows the recent exit of Omead Afshar, a close advisor to CEO Elon Musk. Afshar, who was promoted less than a year ago to oversee all sales and manufacturing operations in North America and Europe, left the company less than a month ago.

Other notable departures include Jenna Ferrua, Tesla's director of human resources for North America, who left in June.

Earlier in the year, Milan Kovac, a vice president of engineering responsible for the development of Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot, also exited the company. The Optimus project is a key part of Musk's vision to transform Tesla into a leader in robotics and artificial intelligence.

Company Response and Recent Moves

To counteract falling sales and increased competition, Tesla has introduced several new vehicle updates and offered low-cost financing options to attract buyers. Recent product launches include:

A refreshed Model Y midsize SUV in March

A more affordable, simplified version of the Cybertruck in April

Updated versions of the Model S and Model X luxury vehicles in June

Despite concerns from Wall Street about declining sales and shrinking profit margins, Tesla's leadership has emphasized the long-term potential of its investments in autonomous driving technology — branded as Full Self-Driving — and the Optimus robot.

Why It Matters: Tesla recorded a 9.09% year-over-year increase in Model Y sales in China during June, reflecting a strong rebound that aligned with the company's better-than-expected second-quarter deliveries.

According to data from CnEVPost, Tesla sold 44,848 Model Y units in China during the month, recovering from two consecutive months of declining sales.

Tesla also experienced growth in the U.K. market, where it saw a 12% increase in sales as the company delivered 7,189 vehicles during the second quarter of 2025.

This comes as Musk assumed direct oversight of Tesla’s sales operations in Europe and the U.S. following the departure of Afshar.

