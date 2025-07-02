What's Going On With Boeing Stock Today?

Boeing Company BA shares edged slightly higher in early Wednesday trading as the aerospace firm marked another step in its satellite rollout.

The company recently completed the delivery of its ninth and tenth O3b mPOWER satellites, continuing its partnership with network operator SES to enhance space-based internet access.

Amid this progress, however, Boeing found itself under renewed scrutiny following an unrelated midair incident involving one of its commercial aircraft.

Also Read: UK Antitrust Probe Targets Boeing’s Spirit Deal As Airbus Sells Off Assets

A Japan Airlines Co. flight operated by Spring Airlines Japan was forced to make an emergency landing after its Boeing 737-800 experienced a pressurization system failure.

Flight JL8696, en route from Shanghai to Tokyo, rapidly descended from 32,800 feet and diverted to Osaka’s Kansai Airport around 8:50 p.m. local time on Monday.

All 191 passengers and crew escaped without injury, according to Japanese officials.

Meanwhile, the newly delivered O3b mPOWER satellites are en route to Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with launch preparations set for this summer. The spacecraft feature adaptive software-defined payloads capable of reallocating power dynamically to meet changing connectivity demands.

Michelle Parker, vice president of Boeing Space Mission Systems, called the satellites the most advanced of their kind. "Our software-defined payload technology allows SES to deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity, adapting in real-time to user demand," Parker said, referencing common issues with inconsistent internet on aircraft and ships.

Now in its second generation, SES's O3b mPOWER constellation operates in medium Earth orbit—about 8,000 kilometers above Earth—delivering faster, lower-latency service for sectors reliant on continuous global connectivity.

With ten satellites already in orbit and three more in production, SES aims to further evolve its broadband infrastructure.

Boeing is also repurposing this advanced payload technology for defense use, adapting it for the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) 11 and 12 satellites under development for the United States Space Force.

These upgraded systems are built to deliver resilient, secure communications even in contested environments.

As a leader across commercial and defense aerospace, Boeing continues to serve clients in over 150 countries, anchored by a global supply chain and a commitment to safety, quality, and technological innovation.

According to Benzinga Pro, BA stock has gained over 13% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares BOEU.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.43% to $210.58 at last check on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock