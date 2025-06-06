Walt Disney Co’s DIS domestic theme parks have been the growth engine for tourism, job creation, and tax revenue.

Disney Parks & Resorts generated a historic $67 billion annual economic impact from coast to coast. And they support over 403,000 direct and indirect jobs, not just in California and Florida, but all 50 states.

According to Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, generates $16.1 billion in annual economic impact across Southern California and supports more than 102,000 jobs in the region.

The company’s plan to ‘turbocharge’ the growth of Disney’s domestic parks will increase capital expenditures in the U.S. to $30 billion through 2033. The plans include:

Expanding the Magic Kingdom

Creating a new Tropical Americas land in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Launching a land based on Pixar Animation Studios’ Monsters, Inc at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Doubling the size of Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure park.

Walt Disney reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 revenue growth of 7% to $23.62 billion. It beat the analyst consensus of $23.14 billion driven by its Entertainment and Experiences businesses. Adjusted EPS of $1.45 beat the analyst consensus of $1.20.

Disney’s experiences division benefited from visitors to parks in California and Florida, holiday package sales, and the launch of the Disney Treasure ship in December.

Disney and Miral, a creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced a deal to build a theme park resort on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

For fiscal 2025, Disney projected an adjusted EPS of $5.75, an increase of 16% over fiscal 2024 versus a $5.44 analyst estimate (compared to the prior estimate of high-single-digit growth).

Price Actions: DIS stock is up 1.23% at $113.90 at the last check on Friday.

