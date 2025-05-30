Disney Adds Fan Perks To Win Over US Viewers In Streaming Battle

Walt Disney Co. DIS Disney+ announced on Thursday the launch of its new, always-on Perks program, offering fans rewards ranging from access to one-of-a-kind experiences and limited-time sweepstakes to everyday savings and special discounts.

The program launched in the U.S. on Thursday, expanding the streamer’s current offerings into an always-on program. Additional international rollouts will follow later this year.

At launch, Disney+ and bundle subscribers will have access to a chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday World Premiere, a chance to win a 4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, a 6-month free DashPass membership, discounts on adidas.com, Adidas app, Funko.com and Loungefly.com, free trial of CLEAR+ and Super Duolingo, free in-game emoji from Disney Emoji Blitz, early access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs and more.

Beginning June 2, Hulu will debut its first-ever suite of offerings, complementing the Disney+ Perks program.

Disney stock is up over 10% in the last 12 months versus Netflix Inc’s NFLX 83%, signifying Disney’s attempts to grow its subscriber base amid intense streaming rivalry.

JioHotstar, the newly merged streaming platform from Walt Disney, has added 230 million subscribers in just three months, bringing its total to 280 million, nearly matching Netflix’s 300 million global users.

Walt Disney reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $23.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $23.14 billion driven by its Entertainment and Experiences businesses. Adjusted EPS of $1.45 beat the analyst consensus of $1.20.

Disney ended the quarter with 180.7 million Disney+ Core and Hulu subscriptions, up by 2.5 million over the prior quarter. The company reported 126.0 million Disney+ Core paid subscribers, an increase of 1.4 million over the preceding quarter.

For fiscal 2025, Disney projected an adjusted EPS of $5.75, an increase of 16% over fiscal 2024 versus a $5.44 analyst estimate (compared to the prior estimate of high-single-digit growth).

For the fiscal third quarter, Disney projected a modest increase in Disney+ subscribers compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025 for the Entertainment Direct-to-Consumer segment.

Price Action: DIS stock is trading lower by 0.30% to $111.68 premarket at last check Friday.

