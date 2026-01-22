SpaceX IPO Tops Question List For Tesla's Q4 Conference Call: Will Shareholders Get First Access?

One of the most anticipated IPOs in recent memory could happen in 2026 with SpaceX potentially going public. A new report says the space company has hired bankers to help with the IPO, which could make an offering being near.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors want to invest in the Elon Musk-led company and want to know if they will get first dibs.

SpaceX IPO Access Is Top Question For Tesla's Q4 Earnings Call

Tesla is set to host its fourth quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. ET, which will follow the company's financial results for the three months through December.

Tesla regularly polls its shareholders and allows the top questions to be voted on and asked during the event.

The question currently in the lead has more to do with the SpaceX IPO than the future of Tesla, as reported by Teslarati.

"You once said: loyalty deserves loyalty. Will long-term Tesla shareholders still be prioritized if SpaceX does an IPO?" the leading question reads.

The question is likely aimed at past comments from Musk, when he said that he would always prioritize Tesla shareholders first if SpaceX or Starlink ever went public.

This could be an important question if answered for Tesla's share price as some investors may see owning TSLA stock as a way to get early access to SpaceX.

If Musk can make a way to reward long-time Tesla shareholders with early access, that would be the likely method, rather than just giving all Tesla shareholders first access.

A potential valuation of $800 billion to $1.5 trillion for the SpaceX IPO has been floated and investor demand could see the valuation rise quickly ahead of the market debut and on the first few days of being public.

Benzinga previously asked investors if they would rather invest in SpaceX or Tesla at equal valuations of $1.5 trillion for the next 10 years. SpaceX easily won the poll with 68.3% of the vote.

Other Top Tesla Shareholder Questions

Outside of the SpaceX IPO query, here are the other current leading vote getters for potential questions to be asked during Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

"When is FSD going to be 100% unsupervised?"

"What is the current bottleneck to increase Robotaxi deployment & personal use unsupervised FSD? The safety/performance of the most recent models or people to monitor robots, robotaxis, in-car, or remotely? Or something else?"

"Regarding Optimus, could you share the current number of units deployed in Tesla factories and actively performing production tasks? What specific roles or operations are they handling, and how has this integration impacted factory efficiency or output?"

"Can you please tie purchased FSD to our owner accounts vs. locked to the car? This will help us enjoy it in any Tesla we drive/buy and reward us for hanging in so long, some of us since 2017."

The other Tesla questions mainly center on the future growth items of Tesla, including FSD, robotaxis and the Optimus Bot. This comes as some Tesla analysts are saying that delivery figures from Tesla matter less going forward.

Tesla previously reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 418,227 units, down 16% year-over-year.

Given the decline in deliveries, Tesla will likely focus its earnings report and earnings call on future growth items, which could mean some of shareholder's top questions get answered.

Image: Shutterstock