Nucor Stock Dives After Steelmaker Cuts Q3 Earnings Outlook

Nucor Corp NUE shares are trading lower in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company issued soft guidance for the third quarter.

NUE is encountering selling pressure. Review the technical setup here.

What Happened: After market close on Wednesday, Nucor said it expects third-quarter earnings to be in the range of $2.05 to $2.15 per share versus estimates of $2.61 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

“Earnings in the third quarter of 2025 are expected to decrease across all three of our operating segments as compared to the second quarter of 2025,” the company said.

Steel mill earnings are expected to decrease due to lower volumes and margin compression. Steel products earnings are expected to decrease due to higher average costs per ton on stable average realized pricing and volumes and raw material earnings are expected to fall due to lower profitability in the company’s scrap processing operations.

Nucor will release its third-quarter financial results after the market close on Oct. 27.

Is NUE A Good Stock To Buy?

Wall Street analysts view Nucor on the whole as a Buy, given the history of coverage over the past three months. Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies is the most optimistic about Nucor, expecting a 25.93% rise in the stock in the coming year.

But looking at how the market as a whole thinks of the stock, you can reference historical price action for views on whether investors feel strongly about the stock one way or another. In the past three months, Nucor rose 10.56%, which indicates that opinion improved on the business and how attractive it is to own based on either its stock price or underlying fundamentals, such as revenue, which rose 4.69% over the past year.

A complete overview of how Wall Street views individual stocks is available here, while real-time updates on the latest analyst actions will be delivered via Benzinga Pro. Try it for free.

NUE Price Action: Nucor shares were down 5.11% in after-hours, trading at $135.50 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.