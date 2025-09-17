Prologis Inc. PLD, a leading player in the logistics real estate sector, is experiencing a favorable shift in market dynamics. The company has seen a notable increase in the conversion of new lease proposals into signed contracts during the third quarter, a significant improvement from earlier in the year.

Bank of America analyst Samir Khanal noted this crucial change in tenant decision-making, which was a key driver for the bank’s more optimistic outlook on the stock. Following this observation, Bank of America upgraded its rating on Prologis to Buy from Neutral and raised its price forecast to $130 from $118.

Market Tailwinds and Growth Drivers

The bank’s analysis points to corporate hesitation easing after months of uncertainty. This allows Prologis to capitalize on its massive 130 million square feet leasing pipeline, which had been stalled by delayed commitments.

Also Read: JPMorgan’s REIT Reshuffle: Ventas Stock Climbs, Cold Storage Giants Slip

In addition to renewed tenant confidence, the industrial real estate market is set to experience a sharp decline in new supply.

New industrial warehouse space deliveries are projected to fall 20% year over year in 2026 and will be more than 60% below the 2023 peak.

This reduction in new supply is expected to alleviate pressure on occupancy rates and rents, creating a more favorable environment for Prologis to convert its extensive pipeline into new leases.

Analysts anticipate that this combination of pent-up demand and a significant slowdown in new deliveries will translate into stronger leasing momentum through 2026.

Long-Term Outlook and Risks

Prologis is well-positioned for sustained growth, with analysts projecting it can deliver high single-digit annual FFO (Funds from Operations) growth in a normalized environment.

This growth will be supported by a diverse set of drivers, including rent escalators, market rent growth, data center conversions, new developments, transactions, and its fund and essentials businesses.

Despite the positive forecast, some near-term headwinds persist. Analysts cautioned that these include weakness in Southern California, refinancing pressures, and the risk of softer fundamentals before conditions improve.

The stock is also increasingly attractive to income-focused investors, as its distribution yield has risen to over 3.5%, up from the 2.5–3% range seen in recent years.

Price Action: At last check Wednesday, PLD shares were trading higher by 0.63% at $114.75.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock