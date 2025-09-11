What's Going On With Centene Stock On Thursday?

Centene Corp CNC stock is rallying Thursday after the insurer confirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook of roughly $1.75 adjusted EPS—beating Wall Street's $1.69 consensus—despite having pulled prior guidance in July over preliminary actuarial data concerns.

The company reported second-quarter sales surged 22% year-over-year to $48.74 billion, comfortably exceeding the consensus estimate of $44.48 billion.

However, this revenue performance was overshadowed by substantial increases in medical costs.

Centene CEO Sarah London acknowledged the challenging quarter, but added that the firm is “working with urgency and focus” to restore its earnings trajectory.

Citing a Centene executive, Reuters reported that Medicaid results for July and August support an improved trajectory for the back half of the year.

It has been able to refile in states covering 95% of its membership for 2026.

Price Action: CNC stock is up 12.47% at $35.17 at the last check on Thursday.

