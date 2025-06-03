Lumentum Stock Jumps After The Close On Rosier Outlook

Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE shares are rising in extended trading on Tuesday after the company updated its guidance for the current quarter ahead of a scheduled presentation this week.

What Happened: After the market close on Tuesday, Lumentum said it now expects fourth-quarter revenue of $465 million to $475 million, up from prior guidance of $440 million to $470 million.

The company noted that it expects to achieve $500 million of revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, a quarter earlier than previously planned.

Lumentum also raised its fourth-quarter earnings guidance from a range of 70 cents to 80 cents per share to a new range of 78 cents to 85 cents per share. The company said it anticipates a fourth-quarter operating margin of 14% to 15%, up from prior guidance of 13% to 14%.

Lumentum’s management team will discuss the updated forecast at the BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday.

See Also: Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Tanks After Q1 Earnings, Revenues Miss: Details

How To Buy LITE Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For Lumentum, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

LITE Price Action: Lumentum shares were up 3.67% in after-hours, trading at $80.50 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.