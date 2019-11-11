Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/11

Freight Futures data to watch today: Spot Month weekly percentage changes

This past week turned out to be a generally lower week for the Trucking Freight Futures Markets. On Friday, the spot National contract (FUT.VNU201911) finished fractionally lower to $1.483/mile and off $0.012 for the week. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201911) finished 0.2% higher on Friday to settle at $1.468, slightly down for the week. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU201911) gained 0.31% on Friday but still fell by $0.011 for the week and closed at $1.631. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU201911) suffered the largest drop, shedding $0.23 or 1.7% on the week and settled at $1.350.

The only lane to finish in positive territory for the week was the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP201911), which gained 0.44% to close at $1.583. Two lanes in particular came under downward pressure. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201911) dropped $0.045 or 2.5% to finish the week at $1.725. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201911) fell $0.018 or 1.5% to settle at $1.148. The week could have been far worse for the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201911), which finished the week down by 0.24% to $2.114, thanks to a strong $0.012 showing on Friday. Total open interest remained at 36,000 miles last week.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watch List

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watch List – Freight Futures Spot Month Weekly % Change

