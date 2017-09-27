USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidation Likely, Overall Outlook Remains Constructive
The Dollar-Yen pair staged a solid rebound from the 10-DMA on Tuesday on the back of a hawkish Yellen and more 'Kim fatigue'. The spot rose to 112.48 yesterday and extended gains to a high of 112.55 levels in the Asian session today.
Despite being bid above the 200-DMA, the currency pair is having a tough time, extending gains beyond the 112.50 levels. At press time, the spot is trading at 112.37 levels. The exhaustion could be attributed to technical factors rather than macro/fundamental ones, which favor of a rally to 125.00 levels in the medium-term.
Technicals - Consolidation likely
Daily chart
- The sliding 14-day Average True Range [ATR] suggests declining interest in the uptrend. Thus, short-term consolidation is likely in the range of 113.00 - 111.50.
- The 14-day RSI remains bullish, the 10-DMA is sloping upwards. Thus, dips to 111.50 could be met with fresh bids.
- The range is more likely to be breached on the higher side, given the dollar revival on the back of hawkish Fed.
- A bearish break below 111.50 could be seen only if the situation in the Korean Peninsula escalates to a war-like situation.
-
However, there seems to be a consensus in the market that North Korea understands the downside of war and is unlikely to strike the US. "The most likely scenario for the US/North Korea relations remains an uneasy status quo", says Natixis Research Team.No wonder the markets are developing "Kim Fatigue", i.e. the risk-off on rhetoric quickly runs out of steam.Also worth noting, Japan could suffer collateral damage if the US/North Korea go to war. Thus, the Japanese currency may lose its safe-haven appeal.
Posted-In: Forex FXStreet FXstreet.comForex Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...