Tesla Model 3 Surpasses VW ID.3 In Germany, Becomes Country's No. 2 EV Bestseller In February

Volkswagen is a force in the electric vehicle space, first with the popular ID.3 electric sedan and then the ID.4 crossover.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) lost the top EV spot in Norway due to Volkswagen's EV ramp-up. But now Tesla is coming back in Volkswagen's own backyard.

The Tesla Model 3 was the second-most popular EV in Germany in February, according to Teslarati.

The only car to sell more was the low cost VW E-Up!, which is in a different vehicle segment.

In January, the Model 3 was the eighth most-sold EV in Germany, with Volkswagen taking the top three spots.

The ID.3, a direct Model 3 competitor, was the No. 1 seller.

Despite being beat in February, the ID.3 is still the most popular electric car in Germany in 2021 so far.

The vehicle is Volkswagen's answer to Tesla's Model 3, and has proved popular in many parts of the world, but especially in Europe and Germany.

Tesla is still building Gigafactory Berlin, which will help the company lower costs on the Model 3 and Model Y via local production.

When it's up and running, the factory will first start building Tesla's Model Y before expanding to other vehicles. The factory will use Tesla's new 4680 format battery cells.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.