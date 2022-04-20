Apple: One-Fifth Of Materials Used In iPhone, Other Products Came From Recycling In 2021

Apple, Inc. AAPL has increased the use of recycled products in 2021, aligning with its commitment to environmental and sustainability goals.

What Happened: Nearly 20% of materials used in Apple's products last year were recycled goods, a record high, the iPhone maker said in its latest Environmental Progress Report.

The company said it introduced certified recycled gold for the first time and used it to plate the main logic board and wire in the front camera and the rear cameras of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

About 59% of aluminum in Apple products was recycled metal, while recycled rare earth elements and tin accounted for 45% and 30%, respectively, of the total.

Apple also said about 13% of the total cobalt used was recycled from used iPhone batteries by the company's recycling robot, Daisy.

"As people around the world join in celebrating Earth Day, we are making real progress in our work to address the climate crisis and to one day make our products without taking anything from the earth," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives."

Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, marks the anniversary of the modern environmental movement of 1970.

Apple also introduced Taz, a machine that uses a novel approach to improve material recovery from traditional electronics recycling.

Why It Matters: Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria is now a buzzword as consumers, employees, regulators, and policymakers seek increasing commitment from companies for ensuring high standards of sustainability and responsibility.

Apple noted that its net emissions remained flat in 2021, a year when its revenue grew 33%. Its global operations have been carbon neutral since 2020, and it has been using 100% renewable energy to power its offices, stores, and data centers since 2018.

That has assumed more significance amid current geopolitical tensions that have left components in short supply and input prices soaring.

Price Action: Apple shares closed Tuesday's session 1.41% higher at $167.40.

