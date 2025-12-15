Dow Settles Lower But Records Weekly Gain: Investor Sentiment Declines, Greed Index Moves To 'Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the overall market sentiment, while the index moved to the “Fear” zone on Friday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 falling over 1% during the session following a renewed tech-led sell-off. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% last week, while the 30-stock Dow gained 1.1% on the week.

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) , one of the market’s most closely watched artificial intelligence plays, plunged more than 11% despite topping Wall Street’s quarterly expectations.

Pressure on the AI theme carried over from Thursday, when Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) shares sank 11% after the company outlined elevated data center spending plans that raised concerns over delayed cash flow generation.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with energy, communication services and information technology stocks recording the biggest losses on Friday. However, consumer staples and health care stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 246 points to 48,458.05 on Friday. The S&P 500 dipped 1.07% to 6,827.41, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.69% to 23,195.17 during Friday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HYFT) , Navan Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) today.

What Is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 42.2, the index moved to the “Fear” zone on Friday, versus a prior reading of 48.5.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

