Security Matters (SMX) Shares Jump Over 48% After Hours: What's Going On?

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) shares are trending on Thursday.

Shares of the Ireland-based company surged 48.28% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80.

The after-hours move came after SMX presented its molecular identity technology at the DMCC Precious Metals Conference in Dubai on Nov. 24–25.

The technology embeds invisible molecular markers into materials that survive melting, recasting, storage, and transport.

Verification System Replaces Traditional Authentication

The system eliminates paper trails, external labels, and traditional assay documentation. Unlike those methods, SMX's molecular markers provide authentication that stays embedded within the material itself.

The company presented the technology to refiners, vault operators, bullion bankers, sovereign financiers, and international logistics operators at the DMCC conference.

The molecular identity system has been assessed by Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) for improving auditability in high-volume corridors, such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Six Global Partnerships Support Technology Deployment

SMX already secured six strategic partnerships in 2025 ahead of the conference. The agreements span Singapore, Spain, France, Dubai, and the United States, covering manufacturing, circular-economy systems, industrial verification, logistics integrity, and raw-material authenticity.

The supply chain authentication technology company now operates across four major economies.

Stock Performance

SMX shares are down 99.95% so far this year.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, SMX closed on Wednesday at $17.40 after gaining 194.42% during the regular session.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SMX stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.