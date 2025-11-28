SMX Is Exploding: Here's Why This Tech Stock Is Up Over 1,000% This Week

Shares of SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) are exploding Friday afternoon, trading near $55 as retail momentum fuels a historic rally. The stock is currently up over 1,150% in the past five days, becoming a top trending ticker across social media platforms. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The volatility intensified Friday morning after the company issued a flurry of press releases framing its technology as a critical solution for global trade security.

Headlines included “The Supply Chain Cold War” and “The Refinery Reset,” detailing how SMX's invisible molecular markers create a “molecular firewall” for verifying gold, rare earth minerals and recycled materials.

This rally caps a week of aggressive expansion news, triggered initially by the company's presentation at the DMCC Precious Metals Conference in Dubai and a strategic partnership with CARTIF in Europe.

With its technology now verified by Brink's to track materials even after melting or recasting, trader and investors are piling into SMX, betting on its potential to digitize physical assets and eliminate “shadow zones” in the global bullion trade.

SMX Price Action: SMX shares were up 239% at $59.13 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Surviving The AI Bubble: Three Factors That Separate Future Winners

How To Buy SMX Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for SMX – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of SMX, which is trading at $62.14 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 1.69 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock