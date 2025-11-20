Why Palantir Stock Is Gaining Today

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) traded higher in premarket action on Thursday after the software company secured a major security milestone in Australia.

The achievement strengthens its position in a region that is rapidly expanding its digital infrastructure.

Certification Milestone

The company said it completed the IRAP PROTECTED assessment for its platforms in Australia.

The clearance allows a broader range of government and commercial clients to adopt Palantir’s technology while meeting strict national cybersecurity standards.

The Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program, overseen by the Australian Signals Directorate, sets a high threshold for organizations handling sensitive public-sector workloads.

An independent assessor reviewed Palantir’s systems to validate compliance with these requirements.

Local Platform Capabilities

Palantir Platform Australia supports products such as Foundry and AIP. The services run within Australian Amazon Web Services regions and are engineered for agencies and enterprises requiring secure cloud environments.

Palantir views Australia as a priority market, especially as public-sector institutions accelerate their AI and cloud modernization plans.

The new clearance expands the company’s ability to participate in national security, intelligence and critical-infrastructure projects.

“Achieving IRAP PROTECTED level is a testament to Palantir’s unwavering commitment to security and compliance,” said Paul Rawlins, AU – Head of Public Sector.

“We are proud to support Australia’s mission to safeguard its most sensitive data and infrastructure, and we look forward to empowering our customers with the highest standards of security.”

Price Action: PLTR shares are trading higher by 4.18% to $172.33 premarket at last check on Thursday.

