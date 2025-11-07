Trump's Tariffs Are Weighing On This Toy-Maker That Competes With Hasbro And The Lego Group: Growth Score Dips

A leading U.S.-based toy-maker is reeling from the impact of the trade and tariff policies of President Donald Trump, which are taking a toll on its sales and margins. Despite recent signs of easing trade tensions across key sourcing regions, the stock continues to languish at multi-year lows.

The company that actively competes against Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) and The Lego Group saw its Growth metrics nosedive in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings this week.

Leading Toy-Maker Sees Growth Score Dip

The Growth score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings is computed based on a company’s historic growth profile, which primarily includes the pace at which it has managed to grow revenues and earnings, with equal importance given to both long-term and immediate trends, before being ranked as a percentile against all other stocks.

A spike or dip in a stock’s Growth score usually follows a quarterly earnings release, which could have a bearing on its long-term growth rate and other related metrics.

JAKKS Pacific Inc.

California-based JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), which makes licensed action figures, playsets, dolls, plush toys, and dress-up sets, saw its Growth score plummet from 98.07 to 26.33 within the span of a week.

This comes amid its negative revenue trends, with the company reporting a 34% year-over-year decline in revenue, at $211.2 million during its third-quarter results last week. It posted a profit of $20.6 million, or $1.80 per share, down from $54.0 million, or $4.79 per share the prior year.

While management didn’t offer any guidance for the full year, it took a cautious view, taking into account several macroeconomic and tariff-related uncertainties. The stock is down 40.33% year-to-date.

The stock does poorly across Momentum and Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers, and competitors.

