This High-End Burger Chain And McDonald's Rival Is Now Significantly Undervalued: Value Score Spikes

A high-end burger chain that goes head-to-head with McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) and Wendy’s Co. (NASDAQ:WEN), among others, is beginning to turn heads, thanks to its relatively modest valuation and growing appeal as a potential value play.

A McDonald’s Rival Emerging As A Value Pick

The stock in question is seeing a surge in its Value score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, which can hint at either a surge in its earnings or a drop in the stock price, resulting in significantly better valuation metrics.

The Value score basically ranks stocks as a percentile against all other stocks, based on several key figures such as assets, earnings, sales and operating performance. It allows investors to ascertain, at a mere glance, which stocks are priced more attractively, relative to their industry peers.

1. Shake Shack Inc.

American fast casual restaurant chain, Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) saw its Value scores surge in Benzinga Rankings, from 16.5 to 34.05 within the span of a week.

This comes amid a steep 35% decline in the stock over the past three months, even as the company continues to post strong quarterly performances. Such as its 5% year-over-year surge in revenues, along with a beat on consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines during its recent third-quarter results.

It continues to trade at 52 times forward earnings, which is still pricey, but its EV/EBITDA, which captures a company’s total enterprise value relative to its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, is currently near record lows at 31.46.

Shake Shack shares were up 0.97% on Tuesday, closing at $94.44, and are up 0.25% overnight. The stock scores high on Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, but has an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers, competitors, and more.

