Jim Cramer Says 'I Want President Trump To Let The Chinese Have' Nvidia's Chips Amid Trump-Xi Summit

CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer delivered a stunning declaration on Thursday amid the high-stakes “G2” summit in South Korea, stating he wants President Donald Trump to “let the Chinese have” advanced U.S. microchips, including those from Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Jim Cramer Says Give Nvidia’s Tech To China

Posting on the social media platform X on Oct. 30, Cramer presented this surprising view while simultaneously labeling himself a “hardliner” on China.

His comments land as President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are meeting to de-escalate trade tensions, including technology disputes.

Despite his seemingly concessionary stance on chips, Cramer insisted he is not a “globalist” and remains a “confirmed fair not free trader.”

He concluded the post with the unambiguous line: “I want President Trump to let the Chinese have them.”

Trump To Discuss Nvidia’s ‘Super Duper’ AI Chips With Xi

The advice appears to directly contradict the prevailing U.S. strategy of restricting Chinese access to cutting-edge semiconductors.

It is especially jarring as Trump himself has been championing America’s technological dominance ahead of the meeting. The President recently praised Nvidia’s new Blackwell processors as the “super duper chip” and claimed the U.S. is “about 10 years ahead of anybody else.”

Trump, who met with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday, confirmed he intended to discuss the advanced chips with President Xi.

Jensen Huang Sounds Alarm On US-China Tech War

Cramer’s statement introduces a baffling new perspective into the delicate negotiations.

It also follows a warning from Huang himself, who recently cautioned that the U.S. “cannot win the AI battle by isolating China’s developers,” stressing the need for U.S. leadership while maintaining access to China’s ecosystem.

While Huang appeared to be arguing for strategic engagement, Cramer’s blunt “let them have them” comment presents a far more radical—and confusing—puzzle for market watchers trying to predict the outcome of the U.S-China tech and trade talks.

Nvidia Crosses $5 Trillion In Market Capitalization

On Wednesday, NVDA rallied 2.99% to end at $207.04 per share, crossing the crucial $5 trillion mark. It has risen 49.69% in 2025 and 48.59% over the year.

Cramer highlighted in another X post that NVDA was very close to soon overtake India’s entire market cap.

Nvidia maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

On Thursday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were lower.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the S&P 500 index slipped 0.0044% to 6,890.59, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.41% to 26,119.85. On the other hand, Dow Jones declined 0.16% to end at 47,632.00.

