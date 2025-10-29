Joby Aviation Stock Surges Over 7% In Wednesday Pre-Market: What's Going On?

Shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) surged 7.37% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the electric air-taxi maker announced a collaboration with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Joby Becomes Nvidia’s AI Flight Partner

The Jensen Huang-led company has chosen Joby as its exclusive aviation launch partner for the new Nvidia IGX Thor platform, designed to power the next generation of physical AI applications.

Joby's partnership with Nvidia, announced on Tuesday, aims to accelerate the development of its Superpilot autonomous flight system for both military and civil use.

By integrating Nvidia's technology, Joby expects to significantly boost operational safety and mission performance through real-time, on-board capabilities such as autonomous mission management, advanced perception, sensor fusion, predictive monitoring, and digital twin modeling.

The company’s flight research lead, Gregor Veble Mikić, noted that these autonomous systems are designed to augment human intelligence with greater speed, precision, and endurance, powered by a high-performance onboard computer capable of processing vast data in real time.

The announcement comes amid Nvidia's GTC conference in Washington, D.C., which is set to conclude on Wednesday.

Futuristic Air Taxi Ambition

Joby Aviation recently raised $513.9 million in an underwritten offering to support Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification, manufacturing scale-up, and preparation for commercial service. The collaboration with Nvidia could significantly aid in these endeavors.

Furthermore, Joby has a grand vision for its future. In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, the company expressed its ambition to make air taxis “as ubiquitous as hailing a ride” within a few years.

JOBY Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, shares have rised 92.95%. They were trading at $16.75 at last check. The stock rose 8.85% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that Joby Aviation has a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long term. Its momentum ranking was strong at the 97th percentile. Check the detailed report here.

