Joby Aviation Stock Soars On Nvidia Collaboration

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares spiked in Tuesday’s after-hours session after it announced a collaboration with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

What Happened: Nvidia selected Joby as its only aviation launch partner for the new Nvidia IGX Thor platform, which is designed to power the next generation of physical AI applications.

The collaboration also aims to advance development of Joby’s Superpilot autonomous flight technology across military and civil platforms. The company said the Nvidia integration will help transform operational safety and mission capabilities.

“The autonomous systems under development at Joby are poised to complement human intelligence by providing speed, precision, and stamina beyond what a person alone is capable of,” said Gregor Veble Mikić, flight research lead at Joby.

“To achieve this, an aircraft needs a powerful onboard computer that can interpret extraordinary amounts of information to make decisions in real-time.”

The collaboration is expected to enable real-time, on-board capabilities, including autonomous mission management, radar and perception processing, sensor fusion, predictive system monitoring and digital twin modeling.

The announcement comes amid Nvidia’s ongoing GTC event in Washington D.C., which wraps up on Wednesday.

JOBY Price Action: Joby Aviation shares were up 8.85% in after-hours, trading at $16.99 at the time of publication on Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro.

