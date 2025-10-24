Mounjaro Maker Eli Lilly Jumps In Quality Despite Trump-Fueled Price Cut Fears

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) has surged into the top decile of quality rankings among S&P 500 peers, achieving a percentile score of 90.25 on the latest composite quality report, despite fresh uncertainty surrounding the future pricing of its blockbuster weight loss drug, Mounjaro.

Trump Drug Price Reduction Threat Keeps LLY Quality Unfazed

The pharmaceutical giant's climb in operational and financial quality arrives as President Donald Trump pledges to drive "fat-loss drug" prices much lower—a move that sent shares of major GLP-1 drugmakers tumbling in October.

The company, now recognized for its standout operational efficiency and robust financial health, has seen its quality score improve from 89.79 earlier, placing it firmly within the top decline group for quality.

What Does Quality Ranking Entail?

Quality, as measured by the Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings reports, represents a company's operational foundation by analyzing profitability, stability, and key financial fundamentals relative to peers.

For Eli Lilly, this distinction underscores resilience at a time when the sector faces regulatory and market headwinds.

What Do LLY’s Other Rankings Say?

Apart from quality, LLY boasted a robust growth ranking at the 99.50th percentile, with a poor value ranking. It maintained a stronger price trend in the short, medium and long terms.

What Pushed LLY In Top Decline Of Quality Rankings?

Much of this improvement is attributed to surging sales and dominance in the obesity and diabetes treatment market—particularly through drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, which generated a combined $8.58 billion in the second quarter of 2025 revenue and accounted for more than half of Lilly's $15.56 billion quarterly total.

Notably, the company increased its full-year guidance after reporting a 38% jump in year-over-year revenue and an earnings per share (EPS) result of $6.31, surpassing analyst forecasts and marking the latest in a string of upward earnings revisions.

LLY’s Subpar 2025 Gains Raise Concerns

Eli Lilly was 0.0037% lower in premarket on Friday; it ended 1.06% higher at $821.04 on Thursday. The stock has gained only 5.52% on a year-to-date basis, lower than the S&P 500’s 14.82% gain. Over the year, LLY was down -7.88%.

Investor concerns linger as President Trump's drive to lower GLP-1 drug costs threatens future profit margins, with Lilly's share price dipping on headlines about possible price cuts.

Yet, the company's scale, innovation pipeline, and long-term growth in the obesity market continue to attract bullish analyst forecasts, many calling the stock undervalued versus its true potential through 2030.

