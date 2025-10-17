Eli Lilly Shares Are Trading Lower Friday: What's Going On?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares are trading lower Friday, among other GLP-1 drug manufacturers, following President Donald Trump‘s comments that fat-loss drugs will be a lot lower in price.

What To Know: In a Thursday press conference, Trump told reporters that popular fat-loss drugs like Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) Ozempic will see price reductions. The comments sent shares of GLP-1 drugmakers lower in after-hours trading on Thursday.

GLP-1 medications are used to treat Type 2 diabetes and obesity. Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound, while semaglutide is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy.

LLY Price Action: At the time of writing, Eli Lilly shares are trading 2.42% lower at $799.53, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

