What's Driving Beyond Meat's 11% After-Hours Drop?

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares dropped 11.17% to $3.18 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Check out the current price of BYND stock here.

Short Squeeze Rally

Shares surged 127% on Monday and 146.26% on Tuesday following the stock's addition to the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (NYSE:MEME).

The rally was sparked by the stock's addition to the ETF, along with a distribution partnership with Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and a debt restructuring.

Beyond Meat carries approximately $1.2 billion in long-term debt against $360 million in trailing 12-month revenue.

The stock of the California-based meat alternative company reached $7.69 mid-morning on Wednesday before pulling back.

Shkreli Short Position

Martin Shkreli, former pharmaceutical executive and hedge fund manager, posted on X on Tuesday: "Started tiny short on BYND after seeing negative gross margins."

See Also: Why Did Molina Healthcare's Shares Fall Over 19% In After-Hours Trading?

He hosted a live chat on Tuesday evening titled “BYND Shorts Are Dumb,” where he discussed his thesis.

Wednesday morning, Shkreli posted on X: “I shorted a tiny amount yesterday. Now I'm shorting more.”

Stock Performance

BYND is down 4.79% year-to-date but has gained 25.61% over the past month and surged 416.59% in the last five days.

On Wednesday, 7.3 million shares traded, well below the average daily volume of 148.08 million shares.

Beyond Meat has a 52-week range of $0.50 to $7.69, with a market capitalization of $1.42 billion.

Price Action: The food company closed Wednesday at $3.58, down 1.10%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that BYND maintains a positive price trend across all time frames. Stay updated on how other players in this sector are performing.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Antonina Vlasova on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.