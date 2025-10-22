Why Did Molina Healthcare's Shares Fall Over 19% In After-Hours Trading?

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares are trending on Thursday.

Check out the current price of MOH stock here.

MOH fell 19.34% to $157.39 in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company posted its third-quarter earnings.

Q3 Results Show Year-Over-Year Decline

The California-based company reported third-quarter generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings of $1.51 per diluted share, down from $5.65 a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.84 per share, compared with $6.01 in the same quarter last year.

Premium revenue grew 12% from last year to $10.8 billion.

Medical Care Ratios Rise Across Segments

The consolidated medical care ratio (MCR) for the third quarter of 2025 rose to 92.6%, up from 89.2% a year earlier. The Medicaid MCR was 92.0%, Medicare came in at 93.6%, and Marketplace reached 95.6%.

See Also: Las Vegas Sands Stock Jumps On Q3 Earnings

The company said Medicaid added $3.52 per diluted share to adjusted earnings, partly offset by a $1.68 per-share loss from Medicare and Marketplace results.

Full-Year Guidance Revised

Molina Healthcare raised its premium revenue forecast to about $42.5 billion and now expects full-year 2025 adjusted earnings of roughly $14 per diluted share.

The managed care company attributed the outlook change to rising medical costs across all segments, noting that its Marketplace business is facing "unprecedented" cost trends likely to persist through year-end.

2026 Preliminary Outlook

The company’s preliminary 2026 outlook for adjusted earnings per share is expected to approximate full-year 2025 guidance.

This initial outlook includes less exposure to the Marketplace, with segment earnings expected to be at least break even.

Stock Performance

Trading within a range of $151.95 to $359.97, Molina Healthcare's stock has declined 32.96% so far in 2025. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, an average daily volume of 1.04 million shares, and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.

Price Action: MOH closed Wednesday at $195.13, down 0.85%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that MOH is experiencing short-term gains, while its medium- and long-term trends are in consolidation. Here's how its momentum compares with other well-known stocks.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Summit Art Creations on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.