Whirlpool Just Turbocharged Ohio With $300 Million And 600 Jobs On Deck

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) traded higher in the premarket on Wednesday after the appliance maker unveiled plans to expand U.S. manufacturing, committing fresh capital and creating new jobs in Ohio as it prepares the next generation of laundry products.

The company announced a planned $300 million investment to boost capacity and modernize its laundry manufacturing network in Clyde and Marion, Ohio.

The initiative aims to scale washer and dryer production while expanding Whirlpool’s domestic footprint and strengthening supply resilience.

Whirlpool expects to create between 400 and 600 positions across the two facilities and estimates the program will support roughly 5,000 additional jobs outside the company through suppliers and local services. The Clyde plant, operating since 1952, remains one of the world’s largest washing machine facilities, while the Marion site, which builds dryers, recently marked 70 years of operation.

Chairman and CEO Marc Bitzer stated that the move reflects the company’s long-standing manufacturing presence in the U.S.

“Whirlpool Corporation’s unwavering commitment to American manufacturing is a cornerstone of our identity,” he said, adding that the Ohio investment underscores job creation, innovation and American-made quality.

Kristin Day, VP of U.S. manufacturing, said the company’s people and plant communities remain central to its mission: “Across our U.S. operations, from the factory floor to design labs to distribution centers, our people are the foundation of everything we build.”

Management framed the expansion as a capacity and competitiveness play at home.

Whirlpool reports that approximately 80% of its U.S. major appliance sales originate from products manufactured in its American factories, significantly outpacing its industry peers.

The company highlighted its domestic supply chain depth, including high levels of U.S.-sourced steel, to mitigate volatility and improve speed to market.

Whirlpool noted that financial assistance from JobsOhio and tax credits from the State of Ohio are expected to support workforce development and capital improvements at its Clyde and Marion facilities.

The company stated that the investments are subject to final approval of the financial assistance and cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks, including regulatory approvals and macroeconomic conditions.

Price Action: WHR shares are trading higher by 1.03% to $74.80 premarket at last check on Tuesday.

