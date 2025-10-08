Tempus AI Executive Ryan Fukushima Sells $460,000 Worth Of Stock

Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) shares are trending on Thursday.

After-Hours Movement

Shares of the health technology company inched up a little after the market closed on Wednesday, adding 0.20% to land at $103.46. That came on top of a solid performance during the regular trading hours.

Insider Transaction Details

On October 6, the spouse of Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,605.58. These sales were made under a pre-arranged trading plan set up back on March 4.

According to SEC filings, the shares were sold at average prices between $90.84 and $92.96.

Holdings Structure

Following the sales, Fukushima's spouse retained 130,000 shares as indirect holdings. Fukushima himself directly owns 839,180 shares, with another 131,893 shares held through the Ryan Fukushima Irrevocable Family Trust.

Congressional Interest

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January purchase of call options in Tempus AI is now worth around $415,000, up from an initial investment of $50,000 to $100,000.

Year-to-Date Performance

The Chicago-based company has gained 114.75% over the past year and is up 205.84% so far in 2025. Its price has moved between $31.36 and $103.42 during this period. The company's market capitalization stands at $17.94 billion, with an average daily trading volume of 8.56 million shares.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, on Wednesday, the stock surged 11.01% to close at $103.25.

With a strong Momentum in the 93rd percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TEM has a positive price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

