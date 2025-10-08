Amazon To Invest $1.16 Billion In Belgium, Unveils Pharmacy Kiosks Rollout

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to inject nearly one billion euros ($1.16 billion) into Belgium over the next two years as part of its broader European expansion and logistics modernization strategy.

Reuters, citing a local newspaper, reports that the investment, totaling around € 1 billion, underscores the e-commerce giant’s growing footprint across the region.

The initiative will focus on building digital and physical infrastructure while deepening collaboration with Belgium’s postal group Bpost SA and a network of local small and mid-sized businesses.

Also Read: Jim Cramer Recalls First Betting On Nvidia In 2009 — Says Jensen Huang Was ’20 Years Ahead’ Of His Time As Stock Soars Over 1,244% In Past 5 Years

According to Benzinga Pro, AMZN stock has gained over 21% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Global X Funds Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSE:GXPD).

Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks

In a separate announcement, the company introduced its latest healthcare innovation, Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks, which will begin rolling out in December 2025.

The pilot phase will take place in select One Medical clinics across the greater Los Angeles area, including Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Long Beach, and West LA. Additional locations will follow as part of a nationwide expansion plan.

These kiosks are designed to address a long-standing challenge in U.S. healthcare: the issue of unfilled prescriptions and accessibility gaps. Data show that roughly one-third of prescriptions in the country go unfilled, while many neighborhoods lack convenient access to pharmacies.

By allowing patients to collect prescribed medications within minutes of their appointment, Amazon aims to close this treatment gap.

Patients using the Amazon Pharmacy app can opt for kiosk pickup after their visit.

Once an Amazon pharmacist verifies the prescription, the order is fulfilled and ready for collection on-site.

A secure QR code ensures easy pickup, while users can also connect with licensed pharmacists via video or phone consultations.

“We know that when patients have to make a separate stop after seeing their doctor, many prescriptions never get filled,” said Hannah McClellan, vice president of operations at Amazon Pharmacy. “By bringing the pharmacy directly to the point of care, we’re removing a critical barrier and helping patients start their treatment when it matters most—right away.”

The kiosks are supported by Amazon’s logistics network and data-driven medication stocking system tailored to each clinic’s prescribing patterns. Patients can view upfront costs, including insurance and discount options, and complete their transactions through the Amazon app.

Clinicians at One Medical say the integration could improve outcomes for time-sensitive treatments, such as infections requiring immediate medication.

Price Action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 0.74% $223.42 premarket at last check on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: